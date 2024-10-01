Dear ‘Outspoken’ Community,

Thrilling! I get to talk to you directly at last. Tonight at 9 EST I’ll hop on the new Substack livestream feature, of which you will get a notification. A special guest may join me! I’ll share live commentary of tonight’s Vice Presidential debate - we can go on that constructive or troubling journey together.

Please join me! There is no paywall on ‘Outspoken’ so jump right into the stream tonight but please remember to become a paid subscriber if you can so I can keep this paywall down and these important discussions open regardless of readers’ ability to pay for subscribing.

It should be quite a night and I am happy to share it with you in real time.

Warmly,

Naomi Wolf

‘Outspoken’