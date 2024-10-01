Dear ‘Outspoken’ Community,
Thrilling! I get to talk to you directly at last. Tonight at 9 EST I’ll hop on the new Substack livestream feature, of which you will get a notification. A special guest may join me! I’ll share live commentary of tonight’s Vice Presidential debate - we can go on that constructive or troubling journey together.
Please join me! There is no paywall on ‘Outspoken’ so jump right into the stream tonight but please remember to become a paid subscriber if you can so I can keep this paywall down and these important discussions open regardless of readers’ ability to pay for subscribing.
It should be quite a night and I am happy to share it with you in real time.
Warmly,
Naomi Wolf
‘Outspoken’
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hello beautiful ladies.
Can you speak on debate logic tactics vis a vis, who won the debate. For example, Tim Walz defaulted to straw man logic more than Vance did. On that element, I would say Vance won.
Congrats Naomi! Love that you keep speaking from your heart and wisdom. We don’t all agree on everything but isn’t it fabulous that we can learn and grow from varied perspectives and, with higher consciousness, love and accept our fellow humans 💫🥰