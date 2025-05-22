"Grossed Out by MAHA"

"Sen. Ron Johnson’s impactful Senate hearing on May 21, 2025, revealed that the top public health officials of the Biden administration concealed—via frantic emails—increasingly pressing evidence brought to them from March to May of 2021, showing that the mRNA injections damaged the hearts of kids. Sen. Johnson also disclosed that the FDA failed to provide the standard ‘black box warning’ for drugs with serious side effects. This hearing has garnered much positive worldwide media.

Only trouble? The authors whose work formed the basis for the hearing—lawyer Ed Berkovich, WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Project Director Amy Kelly, and drug evaluation expert Dr. Carole Taccetta, who broke this story exhaustively in 2023 for the WarRoom/DailyClout research project—were virtually erased from the hearing. A passing verbal thanks and a generalized footnote do not replace proper citation throughout a hearing or appropriate citation in a Senate report. These brave researchers should have testified at a hearing that was built further upon their initial work—one that would not have been possible without their contributions.

Sad that people who came forward when it was dangerous to do so are not properly credited now that a change in administration makes such a hearing safe."

