Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Andrea Franklin
1d

Naomi, I read every single word you wrote and wept along with you at your insight and wisdom you have certainly gained as you have synthesized all you see and hear currently in US and world culture. What dark days seem to be coming upon us via the aforementioned influencers. (Carlson and Candace in particular - shame upon their foolish heads).

Stay strong and continue to speak truth and bring light to these darkening days. Bless you, bless you. May God comfort and encourage your heart and mind.

Lynn Barton
1d

What a mess. Only God knows the answer. I am with you on Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens but not Tucker Carlson. I listen to most of his shows and have heard him say many times he wishes Israel well, his beef is American policy and so much money devoted to Israel. I have NEVER heard him call Jews "hummus eaters" or speak disrespectfully of Jewish people. Can you provide a link? I AM confused about what is really going on in Gaza and don't know whom to believe. Is Israel wantonly murdering innocents? Or defending itself in war when innocents always suffer? I don't believe Tucker is anti semitic. He has beefs with the Israeli government which seems fair. I truly don't know what to believe about Gaza, other than Israel must do what it must do to protect themselves. Has it gone too far? I don't know. But the rise in antisemitism is terrifying and so evil. I am also appalled by the abuse heaped on Erika Kirk by people incited by Candace. Not to change the subject, it's just that there is so much hate rising. When I made an appeal for mercy and kindness toward Erika on my fb page I was greeted with a wave of vitriol from people I had formerly thought were good people. Maybe this is the great dividing. We find out who is on the side of love and truth and who is aligned with darkness and lies. I pray the Australian government will defend their Jewish citizens, and America as well. Maybe Bari Weiss is on the right track. Last night when she had Erika Kirk on a town hall format, one of the question askers was the father of Sarah Milgrim, who along with her fiancé was murdered in front of the Jewish museum in DC. Two grieving people, their ethnicity of no importance in light of their losses. We need to talk to one another, and condemn political violence and those who incite it. I pray daily that millions would turn to God, and to his Son, the reason for Christmas and the "Prince of Peace," and that God would forgive us and restore us. He is our only hope.

