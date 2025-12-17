Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

"Hanukkah on the Battlefield"
Dec 17, 2025

“An attack on a Chabad Hanukkah celebration in Australia points back to a wave of anti-Jewish hatred in the US. A refresher -- who are the Jews?”

