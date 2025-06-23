"Health Freedom Heroine Athena Clarke"

"Athena Clarke is a Brooklyn public school teacher who lost her job when she declined to be mandated into receiving an experimental mRNA injection. Like many teachers, police officers, and firefighters in Brooklyn and New York City, she lost benefits as well as income and her career. Rather than passively accepting this injustice, she joined forces with Teachers for Choice and is running for Brooklyn City Council. Not only that—Clarke is running as a Republican. If elected, she’ll be able to advocate for laws to give teachers and first responders restitution, as well as to assure that no one is ever coerced in this way, in this city, again."

Watch Now:

To donate to Athena Clarke's campaign, visit here: https://contribute.nycvotes.org/campaigns/athenaclarke/contributions/new

