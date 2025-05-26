Dear Community,

I am always honest with you; and honestly, it has been a rough and shocking few weeks here for me here at Outspoken, and for the team over at DailyClout.

I desperately need your help.

I have earned your trust by reporting consistently on both eagerly-awaited and unpopular truths.

I have not and never will simply parrot consensus narratives, old or new. I continue to expose here — and with my team over at DailyClout — what many commentators fear to question.

But in the past few weeks, a barrage of censorship, IP appropriation, and backlash for my news reporting and free comment, all of which I had thought were practices that had died out with the departure of the last administration, is sadly back.

Though I try not to whine, fighting this kind of backlash again, just to tell the truth as a reporter, is exhausting and demoralizing.

I need your support to continue.

I published here, and with my team on DailyClout, and in the Skyhorse publication The Pfizer Papers: Prifzer’s Crimes Against Humanity, revelations from The Pfizer Documents . We uncovered suppressed data about the COVID-19 vaccine trials and broke some of the most important stories of the last 75 years. Many conclusions of ours are now the “received wisdom”. Other major stories were news we broke in 2023 that the media, apart from Steve Bannon’s WarRoom, ignored. But this past week, two of our most important stories are being claimed without proper acknowledgement by others. We and the authors are being actively written out of history, as officials who are powerfully placed take improper credit for our backbreaking, painstaking, and, at the time, dangerous work. Sen Ron Johnson (R-WI) held hearings this past week on Capitol Hill, using as the very basis for his statements and his Senate report, original work done in 2023 for the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Team, under the leadership of Project Director Amy Kelly. Our volunteer researcher, lawyer Ed Berkovich, the author of the first of the reports that this hearing and Senate Report appropriated without proper credit, laboriously FOIA’d hundreds of pages of emails at that time from the Biden administration - asking for every mention of the word “myocarditis”. Here is the CDC’s 2023 response to Berkovich’s FOIA. Berkovich and Project Director Amy Kelly then published five articles in 2023 about this revelation; this major story was covered by Dr McCullough collaborator John Leake, and again, by Steve Bannon’s WarRoom. Mr Berkovich received these FOIA’d emails in 2023 probably from a whistleblower, as they were so abundant. Then he and Amy Kelly, that year - and not, first, Senate staffers in 2025 - pored through those initial hundreds of pages of emails, lifted out the key elements of the timeline and pieced together the extraordinary story revealed within this bureaucratic mass of material.

Ed Berkovich and Amy Kelly found that officials at the highest levels of government, including Dr Anthony Fauci, Dr Rochelle Walensky, fifteen White House staffers, and even, potentially, “POTUS”, had been alerted by March of 2021 by the Israeli Ministry of Health and by a pediatricians’ organization, that they were seeing signals of heart damage — myocarditis — in minors. As we reported then, the White House, rather than revealing this danger to America’s kids and young adults and pulling these injections at once off the market, scrambled internally to cover up the evidence and to create a fully redacted PR script lying to parents, falsely claiming that myocarditis was mild, transient and rare. Even though I had alerted Sen Johnson directly to this story late last year, and I had identified it as the one of the two on which hearings and investigations should focus — and even though I supported my staff to help Sen Johnson’s staff understand and work with the material in preparation for eventual hearings — never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that the hearings would finally be held, as they were last week, garnering worldwide media coverage — but that the authors whose work broke the story, would not be invited to present their own work. Nor could I have ever imagined that the authors would not even be properly cited in the Senate report that was built up upon their original reporting. To my astonishment, I learned, from a Substack post by Leland Lehrman, that the event to which none of us had been invited, let alone the key authors properly credited, was an open event: “The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations COVID Hearings… Launch This Week! Details and Schedule Below: Wednesday May 21st 2:00pm Senate COVID Hearing with Senator Ron Johnson: PERMANENT SUBCOMMITTEE ON INVESTIGATIONS - THE CORRUPTION OF SCIENCE AND FEDERAL HEALTH AGENCIES: HOW HEALTH OFFICIALS DOWNPLAYED AND HID MYOCARDITIS AND OTHER ADVERSE EVENTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINES Senate Hart Building Room 216 Hearing to examine development and safety of Covid-19 Vaccines Big Room, everyone is welcome, no rsvp. Link: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/hearings/the-corruption-of-science-and-federal-health-agencies-how-health-officials-downplayed-and-hid-myocarditis-and-other-adverse-events-associated-with-the-covid-19-vaccines/ Witnesses: PETER MCCULLOUGH, MD JORDAN VAUGHN, M.D. JAMES THORP MD JOEL WALLSKOG, M.D. REACT 19 AARON SIRI THE HONORABLE JOSH GREEN, M.D. GOVERNOR STATE OF HAWAII […] 120 capacity Non Government Employees Need To RSVP to this link: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/react19/1698605 May 22nd MAHA Commission Report release at the White House. Event is oversubscribed. We may be able to broadcast parts of it from the MAHA Institute Live Stream or X handle. Link: https://x.com/maha_institute/ We will be as close to the action as the President, Secretary, Calley, and Stefanie Spear can let us get.” [Italics mine] The person who was a gatekeeper overseeing what would happen at this hearing, a hearing built overtly on work of ours that was improperly used without full citation? It was the same man who had called me “unhinged” in public for the crime of noticing that his company harvested biometrics; the brother of the Surgeon General nominee whose tech company’s problems I had had the temerity to criticize in print here — Calley Means. Since this hearing, Sen Johnson has received kudos for this story on Fox News, New York Post, Daily Mail (“Bombshell Congressional Report Reveals”) and other major news outlets. None has credited the true authors. In spite of my having alerted him, and my publisher, that Ed Berkovich’s and Amy Kelly’s work, along with Dr Carol Taccetta’s, is being used without proper attribution, press releases go uncorrected to this day and reporters are not being contacted to update their stories to reflect who really did the original work and broke the original story. Believe it or not, the same thing — total omission of credit for her courageous, groundbreaking work — is also happening to our researcher Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, whose laborious reporting in 2023 revealed that Pfizer had slow-walked the announcement of their injection’s “efficacy”, thus violating its own contract with the government, until a few days after the November 2020 Presidential election. This unlawful delay obviously disadvantaged then-President Trump and boosted challenger Joe Biden. I had also alerted Sen Johnson to this story, as being one of the two most politically explosive stories of our research findings. To my horror, Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) is announcing an investigation into this story — which he too has announced on the Judiciary Committee’s website - without crediting the fact that it was Dr Jeyanthi Kunadshasan, along with Ed Clark and Team Three of the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Team, who had worked for countless hours, pro bono, piecing together evidence from multiple documents, to prove that this took place: The latest AOL News report of this investigation posted just four hours ago. There was no credit to Dr Kunadhasan or Ed Clark or Team Three. The AOL News article credits the Wall Street Journal and CNN, neither of which credit our original reporting. A GSK employee, formerly of Pfizer, expected to be investigated for his role in slow-walking the announcement; but he would have had no awareness of the exposure of the delay of Pfizer’s announcement — if it had not been for Team Three’s story in 2023.

Rep Jordan too is getting worldwide acclaim in the media, while to date having completely elided credit to Dr Kunadhasan, Ed Clark and Team 3, while appropriating the original researchers’ work. The woman above on the right is the woman who risked her job, her license, and sacrificed countless hours, to bring the world this story in 2023; it is this woman whose work is being appropriated without any credit, by Rep Jordan.

Here is my interview with Dr Kunadhasan, “MAHA Heroes Erased from History”, about this appropriation.

Please understand — the Volunteers, the authors, to this day, just want to be of help to the investigators. They are highly evolved, heroic beings, who did not work pro bono for years for personal credit; and they are not the ones who are driving my furious campaign to “stop the steal” of their work.

You may ask (though I notice that men are rarely if ever asked this) “Why is credit for this work, so important to you? Isn’t it enough for the greater good, that these insights are being acted upon”?

My answer is —- no. If credit did not materially matter, and open doors in the real world, these elected officials would not be improperly hogging it.

Credit matters for the authors — as well as their Project Director and yes, their editor — for many reasons.

One is safety: these men and women, and Amy Kelly and me, worked at extraordinary risk to ourselves and went public with the truth in 2023-2024, when it was not safe to do so.

Dr Kunadhasan was in Australia when she broke these stories. Australia was among the most punitive and dangerous countries in which to criticize any aspect the COVID-19 and vaccine cult. Dr Kunadhasan was let go from her job as an anaesthesiologist — “mandated out” by her hospital — when she refused to take the injection. At the time she came forward, taking on what was in 2023 the most powerful sitting government in the world — the Biden administration — she was an unemployed physician with no lawfare “war chest”, no high level protection, in a country that was building quarantine camps.

After she began to speak out, she was threatened with being delicensed. Similar dangers pressed upon Ed Berkovich, Amy Kelly, the Volunteers and myself in 2023. We came forward when few dared to do so; many of the Volunteers were living on savings, had been fired from their jobs, or feared losing them. We had no one to protect us except for Steve Bannon’s platform’s support in terms of visibility, and no way to pay our bills except five and ten dollar checks from members of the “Posse”, many of them living themselves on Social Security.

I got multiple deaths threats a month.

We dealt with cyberattacks, lawfare, harassment, IRS scrutiny.

Rep Jordan did not come forward to help us then. Neither did Sen. Johnson. It was not safe.

Now that it is safe, with a new administration in power, these men step “forward.”

Credit to them in these hearings and in their investigations, would protect these authors and raise their status so that it would be harder to harass, threaten or intimidate them. Same goes for me.

There are also financial reasons to assign credit properly to the authors. Rep Jordan and Sen Johnson are being seen by their constituents as :”doing something”, even though others who remain unacknowledged did the initial labor. So that credit goes to donations to electeds, and even to reelection concerns.

But the book we laboriously published, The Pfizer Papers, of these authors’ other work and of the project from which these stories were broken, fought for a hearing.

Major media ignored it. I had to do hundreds of podcasts just to get the information out. So did the authors. If this book were being properly credited in national media now, these authors would receive speaking invitations, other publication and book offers, professional opportunities, Substack support, and so on. There is no justification for these authors and their colleagues to have suffered so much financially by telling the truth in 2022-2024 and now be stripped of the benefits of national and global exposure that might alleviate some of the past acute financial sacrifices they made.

Lastly, credit matters because history matters. A small group of devoted doctors and scientists came together in conditions of great personal danger to bring truths to the world, under the reign of deepest moral darkness. By writing them out of history and grabbing the credit due to these heroes, though they did not do the work, these elected officials are erasing from posterity the lessons that should descend to the future: young girls and boys around the world will never know — at least, not based on the events of this past week - that “ordinary” people showed great heroism and tenacity, and broke, for the world’s awareness, some of the most protected and most harmful secrets of one of the most powerful companies in the world.

And that erasure of heroes from history — is inexcusable.

There are other reasons, beyond my current very depressing fight for fairness for these authors, as well as for myself and my colleague Amy Kelly as co-editors, that I need your support here if you want me to be able to keep writing and advocating:

I ran, as you saw, an explosive exposé on Casey Means, revealing Silicon Valley's quiet capture of U.S. health policy and the data gold rush hidden beneath ‘wellness branding’. But I am paying the price for remaining critical and acting like an independent journalist. I keep getting calls to temper my criticism and general reporting here, so as to “support RFK Jr” and “support this administration.” It is fine to formally align with MAHA (or MAGA) as a surrogate, influencer or supporter; but journalistic ethics require real reporters not to be “in the tank” and especially not without full disclosure. In my view, I am supporting RFK Jr, and ultimately, the chances for the real success of this administration, by continuing to be a real reporter. But my allegiance cannot ultimately be to any party or leader; it must always be to my readers and to the facts. I am an old-fashioned journalist with real ethics. I won’t silence my criticism because I happen ideologically to support a “team”. Many influential people right now don’t seem to know or understand this set of ethics. I do hope that they, who may be newer to politics and to reporting, come soon to understand the difference between being a surrogate or paid influencer (which is fine, again, but must be disclosed) and being a real reporter. It can feel pretty lonely — leaving aside some sterling exceptions who share these values - to try to work for you, my readers, every week, with this old-fashioned set of political and reportorial ethics. So long as I am presenting myself as a reporter, I will act like one; as long as I call myself a journalist, I will never, ever keep from serving as a journalist on your behalf, and on behalf of the truth. I won’t be silenced til justice is done. But my team and I are paying the price. My independent journalism and my civic activism don’t pay for themselves. I don’t take pharma money. I don’t sell out to Big Tech. I don’t sell your data.

That means that I rely on you—my readers, my allies—to keep going.

This Substack and the videos on it, require a team — a producer, a COO, social media management, hosting.

After my expose here of the Silicon Valley funding of both Casey and Calley Means, X, our largest social media platform, locked me out of my Naomirwolf and DailyClout X accounts dozens of times in succession, and forced us to erase 124 “thank you” posts to our sponsors, along with scores of other posts, including my link back to my own Substack here, and links to my own network’s shows.

As a result, we have lost major financial support on which we could count monthly to pay our bills. Bottom line - for me to keep writing here for you, I need to ask for donations and subscriptions. X knew exactly what they were doing by going after our most reliable revenue stream.

I was censored by Twitter in 2021 for reporting accurately about harms to women’s health from the mRNA injection.

In 2025 we are censored by X again for my having reported accurately on corrupting influences related to the Surgeon General nominee.

This Substack is growing fast - to monthly views of 1.5 million. It is in the top 20 bestselling Substacks for “Culture.” We are having an impact.

But for reasons I don’t understand, while my unpaid audience is growing by about 30 per cent a quarter, my paid subscriber numbers are fast declining.

Many obstacles are being put — not by Substack, but by unknown elements - in the path of my paid growth.

I have been notified of multiple impostor accounts — fake “Naomi Wolf Outspoken” accounts that urge my followers to “join Naomi Wolf over here!” Some paid subscribers of mine say that they are given screen prompts to “unsubscribe” when they try to log in to read Outspoken; others say that a screen does not allow them to renew their paid subscriptions.

If you are facing any of these hurdles in becoming a paid subscriber, please let me know so we can address these issues, together with the responsive Substack team.

I also need you to send me your mailing address if you are a Founding Member — I promised you two signed books and I need to get them to you. If you can afford to go from being currently a “paid subscriber” to being a “founding member,” please do, and send me your mailing address as well, for your signed books: Naomi@DailyClout.io. If you wish to send a paper check, please send it to:

Outspoken

PO Box 24

Millerton NY 12546.

Whatever your subscriber status now, I ask you please to fight through these technical hurdles and to subscribe as “paid” to help me keep going. I need to double my paid subscribers to keep writing here and advocating in the world, and that is a fact.

Please, if you can afford to, become a paid subscriber today.

The fight to bring you truth and freedom has been very costly, and we face huge hurdles. I still receive physical threats every month, triggered by my reporting. Dealing with these is costly, as well as stressful. Security - even with Brian keeping me safe fulltime — and cybersecurity are very expensive.

While my health is far better than it would be due to the products of our wonderful remaining sponsors

and NativePath - I was told by allopathic medical practitioners that by now I would be in a wheelchair, slowly losing physical functions, but thanks to the alternative health community I am mobile and working hard — the stress of the past few years has definitely taken a toll on my wellbeing.

I spent three years living in fear of having challenged the Biden administration by not shutting up about damage to women and babies from the mrna injections — about which my warnings have proven all too correct.

I was looking forward to a long rest after the election of an administration that I had endorsed and the establishment of the alliance between MAHA and MAGA that I had supported as far back as Spring 2024.

Now, though, it appears, my solid reporting again is generating powerful enemies and reputational countermeasures.

I just can’t keep doing this work, without your help.

If you value fearless reporting and legislative action, please become a paid subscriber to Outspoken.

Or make a one-time donation here.

It’s not just a subscription—it’s an act of moral support.

Help me keep going, please, if this work matters to you. If not, the time has really come to close this door.

You let me know which it will be please, because I just can’t do this without you.

With love to you all,

And with faith in you all —

Thank you.

Naomi Wolf



