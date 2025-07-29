"HHS Shills for Pfizer Again, Invents Menopause 'Solution'"

“Incredibly, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary held a panel and made statements promoting the use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for women, claiming that added hormones help postmenopausal women ‘feel better; and ‘live longer.’ This claim flies in the face of two decades of documentation linking artificial hormones to elevated risks of cancer and stroke. So-called ‘bioidentical’ hormones are marketed as the natural alternative, but women are not told that when prepared in compounding pharmacies, these formulations are not even FDA-approved. The side effects still include increased risks of cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

And who produces hormone replacement therapy? Our old friend Pfizer. Dr. Wolf exposes this entire web of corruption and guides women through the key herbs and natural products that can lead to a sexually and physically healthy, hormonally balanced life during the post-reproductive years.”

