Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Professor Fate's avatar
Professor Fate
1d

I am the father of three very beautiful girls whom I have loved deeply since their birth. I cannot and will not manufacture an open mind or willing acceptance of the idea that there are some instances in which it is acceptable for a man to follow any of my girls (or any other female, for that matter) into a private space. With today's technology, it would be quite easy for a man to go virtually unnoticed into a woman's restroom (or locker room or dressing room...), making actual contact with no one and yet do untold harm with his cell phone recorder or camera. Physical assault is not required for a female's innocence to be stolen or her psyche damaged. Man cannot simply "check his chromosomes at the door." A man is a man regardless of the character or costume he chooses. If ever a man follows one of my girls into a ladies' room, it won't be my character that gets checked at the door. It will be my civility.

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Maureen Thompson's avatar
Maureen Thompson
1d

God I love you Naomi!! You speak for MANY!!! This is common sense or what used to be common sense! If you ask me,this extreme end of the movement comes from a dark socially-engineered place that protects intrusive behavior. It’s got to go!!!

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