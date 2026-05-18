"Hot-Tubbing in Non-Binaryland" (Essay Read)

“There is a section of the social media platform Reddit titled ‘AITA?’ It is an acronym for ‘Am I the A—-le?’ It is a place for moral rumination about whether one’s own behavior is objectionable, or at fault.

AITA?”

Read the full essay here or watch below.

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