“We are living in a golden age of communication, yet elegant, persuasive nonfiction is increasingly rare. Great writers consistently do certain things well, whether crafting essays, op-eds, book proposals, or books, while avoiding habits that weaken even strong ideas.

In this six-part seminar series, we’ll explore the principles of powerful nonfiction writing, effective advocacy, publication, interviews, and debate, so you can communicate what matters to you with greater clarity and impact. These are techniques I’ve taught with excellent results from Stony Brook University to Rhodes House at Oxford.”

This series is available exclusively to paid Substack subscribers. Sign up now to immediately access the first four of six seminars and join us for the remaining sessions.

Scheduling Note: Seminar 5 has been rescheduled from Thursday to Saturday, October 3, at 8 PM ET. The seminar will be streamed live.

To support our work through donations, click here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=H66YAR8RY38YJ