I'm not "Brave";You're Just a P---y.
On courage. And on the DMs that I am sent that seek to justify cowardice, at a time when some bravery is needed from us all.
Some people who love me advised me not to write this essay, and not to use its current title. “Take the high road,” I was advised.
Usually that is a good idea, but not in this case — not at this moment. In this essay I need to talk about some people — mainly privileged people, people who could make a difference in areas where most can’t — who …