"In the Lair," Episode 1 (UNCENSORED): Hosts Naomi Wolf & Brian O'Shea (New Show)

"Join Brian OShea and Dr Naomi Wolf as they discuss the past week's news, and events that they either covered or that really just ground their gears! They have different styles, different ideas of what is ‘politically correct,’ but they always agree that securing transparency and putting America first are the most important things that anyone can do.

This week, O’Shea will discuss the latest on the Pandemic Treaty recently adopted (but not signed) by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), as well as the suspicious goings-on at HHS.

Dr Wolf will discuss her ongoing battle to ensure the War Room/DailyClout volunteers get recognized for their work in the ongoing hearings and investigations on the Hill led by Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Jim Jordan. The testimonies in these hearings seem to be using the reports in WarRoom and DailyClout volunteers’ The Pfizer Papers—the articles created by the 3,000+ volunteers who pored through the 55,000+ pages of the released Pfizer/FDA documents that detailed the adverse events of the vaccines. Dr Wolf explains the importance of these witnesses and politicians giving due credit to those who did the initial heavy lifting, and the current status of her communications.

They will also discuss the latest on Casey and Calley Means. Dr Means is President Trump's latest pick for Surgeon General. Calley Means is her brother, a White House "Special Employee." Are there conflicts of interest? Listen and find out.

