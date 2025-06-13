In the Lair: "Rent-a-Riots & Food Sabotage"

“Brian O’Shea and Naomi Wolf address the latest ‘Liberty News.’ Were the riots funded by entities seeking to destabilize the U.S.? Brian says yes—and has the receipts. He makes the case that LAPD officers were told to ‘stand down’ and to abandon their CHP ‘brothers in uniform’ trapped under an overpass, at the mercy of a mob.

Naomi discusses ‘food freedom’ and explores how Kellogg and other interests undermined the U.S. food pyramid—and how sperm suppressors remain in breakfast cereal and baked goods to this day. She shares more about the revelation of raw milk as a healer and the persecution of small family farmers in America.

Also: Have Marxists taken over historic Salem, MA, via public art?”

Follow 'In The Lair' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheLair

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

UpWellness: “If you’re tired of living with constant aches and stiffness, discover the doctor-developed turmeric “hack” that’s 200x more powerful than regular turmeric—and could finally turn your pain off like a light switch…”https://www.goldenrevive.com/dailyclout

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/