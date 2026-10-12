“In The Lair: Student Riots Erupt in France as Britain Cracks Down on Anti-Immigration Protests”

“On In the Lair, Dr. Naomi Wolf and Brian O’Shea examine student riots sweeping France, Britain’s crackdown on anti-immigration protests, and the growing political unrest across Europe.”

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