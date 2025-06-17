"Independent News" w/ Sam Anthony

"A new media site debuts."
Visit Sam Anthony's site: https://yournews.com/
Watch Now:
Follow Naomi Wolf on Substack: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/
Please Support Our Sponsors:
The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!
NativePath :If ibuprofen was your go-to—this daily ritual may surprise you…Visit https://getkrill.com/DailyClout to learn more
UpWellness: UpWellness: “If you’re tired of living with constant aches and stiffness, discover the doctor-developed turmeric “hack” that’s 200x more powerful than regular turmeric—and could finally turn your pain off like a light switch.” Learn more at https://www.goldenrevive.com/dailyclout
Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20
Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post