"Is AI Creating Imaginary Wealth?"

(Sponsored Interview) “Thirty five per cent of the Standard and Poor Index now consists of four companies that are all in on artificial intelligence. This rush to build, own and grow AI as an industry has all the hallmarks of a gold rush. But AI is also a massive experiment in human history, and the effect on assets and on the economy of so much being tied to AI is completely unknown.

What if AI leads to so many layoffs of human workers that little money circulates in the economy?

What if AI morphs in ways that change currency and capitalism altogether, independent of human direction?

The implications of what is unknown can be staggering. Founder of American Alternative Assets Shannon Davis unpacks the road ahead and explains how to hedge against uncertainty with tangible assets such as artwork, real estate and precious metals.”

