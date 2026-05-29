"Is Big Pharma Hiding an Ancient Formula that could Save Humanity?" Part 1

“Women are not okay. Babies are not okay. Fetuses are miscarrying at scale. Female reproduction has been distorted and, in essence, sacrificed. Read the full essay here. To help fund this important fertility research and uncover the truth, please consider making a donation here.”

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