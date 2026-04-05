Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
1d

Naomi. You have a brilliant, creative and active mind, with the unique ability to transcribe to words your inner most thoughts. On this, a word of advice, do not overthink your world. For many people, such as in my very large people world, we refused to have the world shut out during the hoax years. Humanity did not end for most, there are those easily identified who will never recover, but for most, especially the young, and some of us not young, life goes on, with a resilience and memory that speaks to not allowing the evil to prevail again. To believe in God, there are no extraterrestrial aliens, no other dimensional forces or beings, no demons manifested that cannot be defeated by good people. This is real.

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Soulminkey's avatar
Soulminkey
1d

Just put away your phone, Naomi. Shut it down, put it in a drawer and start doing some gardening. Just sow some, grow some, listen to the birds while you are doing that. You will notice that the digital world is not real, but your garden is. You simply need to touch the earth to feel her. It is not magic. Really, give it a try for a week or so, and the colors will return to you!

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