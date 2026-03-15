"Is the Government Legally Killing Us?" w/ Scott Schara

“Dr. Naomi Wolf sits down with Scott Schara, author of Is the Government Legally Killing Us?, to discuss the tragic death of his daughter Grace and the disturbing questions it raised about hospital protocols, legal protections for medical institutions, and the incentives shaping modern healthcare. Drawing on court filings, personal testimony, and biblical reflection, Schara explains why he believes the system meant to protect patients is failing and what families need to understand to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.”

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