"Is the US Strike on Iran Justified or Unjustified? The Debate: Derrick Broze vs Dr Naomi Wolf"

“Author and journalist Naomi Wolf debates independent reporter Derrick Broze over the U.S. and Israeli bombings of Iran, examining the strategic, legal, and geopolitical implications of the strikes and whether the operation makes the world safer or risks escalating a broader regional war.”

Watch Now:

From our sponsors:

American Alternative Assets: Uncover the truth behind market turbulence. The Bellweather Signal reveals 7 hidden economic indicators flashing red right now. Get the free report and learn how to protect your savings with gold and silver. Download it today at https://www.CloutGold.com

Oxford Club: Let me ask you something: when an IPO jumps 30% on day one, who really made the money — because by the time the crowd shows up, Wall Street insiders were already in, and now there’s a way to get in before the frenzy at https://www.PreIPOBackdoor.com

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com