Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Is Your Blood Safe in Surgery?"
0:00
-1:05:06

"Is Your Blood Safe in Surgery?"

Opinion Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf's avatar
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jul 17, 2026

“Hero maternal-fetal medicine OB/GYN Dr. James Thorpe exposes the medical issues associated with mRNA in the blood supply and explains what you can do to help keep yourself safe if you ever need a blood transfusion. Learn more at DailyCloutHealth.com. Follow Dr. Thorpe’s research here: https://advancedbiologicalresearchgroup.org

Please support our sponsors:

The Wellness Company: Cutting through misinformation with uncensored medical science & insights most doctors are afraid to discuss....https://DailyCloutHealth.Com

August Precious Metals: Cutting through economic chaos with timeless wealth protection insights the financial media rarely discusses...https://DailyCloutGold.com

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Naomi Wolf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture