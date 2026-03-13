Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Kimberly Zanotti's avatar
Kimberly Zanotti
2h

None of them are here to assimilate. They're here to dominate. I want them all deported.

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VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
2h

Pattern recognition is not racism...what has been before will be again, for there is truly nothing new under the Sun! Saying so does not mean that I am bad person! Indeed, I would argue that it makes me a wise one and the true fools are those who refuse to look to the past as they walk through the present, pretending that human nature is suddenly different and that "good intentions" always lead to good outcomes!

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