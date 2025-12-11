Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Jane Austen’s Legacy: A Descendant Shares Extraordinary Glimpses into Her Life"
Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 11, 2025

“Naomi Wolf speaks with Caroline Jane Knight about preserving Jane Austen’s legacy and how post-WWII attacks on Britain’s landed gentry erased much of the nation’s cultural heritage.”

