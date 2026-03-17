"Jewish Humor: What's so Funny?"

“Dr. Naomi Wolf sits down with filmmaker and humorist Salvador Litvak, author of Let My People Laugh: Greatest Jewish Jokes of All Time! and director of the action film Guns & Moses. Litvak explores the deep cultural roots of Jewish humor, why laughter has long been a tool for resilience and survival, and how timeless jokes passed down through generations still resonate today.”

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