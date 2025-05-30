Join Naomi Wolf and Brian O’Shea — "In the Lair"

"In a debut new show, Brian and Naomi take you behind the scenes to drop in on the conversations—and even debates—that are part of their daily lives together. They come from different “worlds” and life experiences, but always enjoy exchanging free and frank views, and sharing both honest agreement and disagreement. In this episode, they tackle Senator Johnson’s Senate hearing, the role of “magic mushrooms” in the professional lives of both Casey and Calley Means, and the stealth infiltration of the Trump administration by the worst of Silicon Valley."

