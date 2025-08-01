"Jonathan Pollard: Are Allies of Israel being Targeted?"

"Many are unfamiliar with the situation of the Druze in Israel. The Druze are an ancient people who practice a form of Islam that is seen as unorthodox by other Muslim sects. They have chosen to ally themselves with the State of Israel, and even serve in the IDF.

Recently, Jonathan Pollard states, the Druze have come under violent attack, but the world’s attention is elsewhere.

Is a war crime underway that the global media are ignoring?"

