"Laurence Fox: UK Free Speech Hero/Target"

"Beloved UK actor Laurence Fox, scion of a storied entertainment family, has been speaking out—almost alone among well-known British actors—against infringements on liberty in that nation.

Perhaps unrelatedly—or not—he has recently been accused of a criminal sexual offense. He says he reposted a sexual image of an influencer that, according to him, she had posted herself and that had already been shared by thousands.

Meanwhile, UK police are barely investigating vast ‘rape gangs’ that are grooming, torturing, and raping minor girls in at least 45 towns.

Is Mr. Fox being targeted as an example to others, to discourage speaking out on behalf of liberty? Is there a gross double standard now in UK policing, as officers make 30 ‘speech crime’ arrests a day and ignore organized rape gangs? Decide for yourself."

