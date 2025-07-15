"LegiSector Investor Update: Solar Tanking"

"A new legislative tracker, LegiSector, allows anyone to make better-informed investment decisions by providing a living snapshot of the latest state and federal legislation. Dr. Wolf examines bills related to “solar” and “community solar,” noting that the market has lost confidence in private solar. Investors—including private individuals—are beginning to realize that solar “farms” eventually fail, leaving behind financial and environmental burdens for taxpayers and local communities.

In response to this growing awareness, Democrats are proposing new state and federal bills that create “community solar” programs—meaning the government (i.e., taxpayers) underwrites the solar infrastructure, while utilities profit, offering only nominal discounts in electricity costs to low-income users.

Dr. Wolf explains why the legislative snapshot on LegiSector gives a “thumbs down” to private solar investment—and why she’s relieved to have divested from a green energy portfolio. Next, she’ll explore wind and nuclear energy. Are there renewable options that let you help save the planet and secure your investments? LegiSector offers insights once limited to lobbyists, elected officials, and well-connected insiders."

