"Let Israel and Palestine Alone Now"

“What President Trump and representatives of many of Israel’s enemies, along with Israel, did in Egypt today is beyond historic.

But what Westerners need to understand is that President Trump’s peace proposal can only work if extremists outside the region stop artificially inflaming the conflict.”

Watch Now:

Please Support Our Sponsors:

American Alternative Assets: Uncover the truth behind market turbulence. The Bellweather Signal reveals 7 hidden economic indicators flashing red right now. Get the free report and learn how to protect your savings with gold and silver. Download it today at https://www.CloutGold.com

NativePath: 7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…

Clarke For City Council: “If you live in District 46, every dollar you give to Athena Clarke’s City Council campaign will be matched eight-to-one — and if you live elsewhere, your donation still directly fuels her fight to bring real change to NYC.” https://contribute.nycvotes.org/campaigns/athenaclarke/contributions/new

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com