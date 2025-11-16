Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Curtis
7h

I've long had an appreciation of Victorian culture, and especially architecture, but as I've gotten older, wiser and sadder, I've accepted the fact that humanity has been corrupt since time began. Victorian England was a hotbed of evil where children were used by the elite for sex and slave labor, and the poor were forced to live in poverty and squalor. The Irish were left to starve to death while England took the vast majority of the food that was produced for export.

Nothing has changed, and it never will, but each of us have the obligation to soldier on and fight the good fight regardless. You, Naomi, are a true warrior, and I thank you for that.

2 replies by Dr Naomi Wolf and others
Neural Foundry
8h

The way you weave Victorian history with contemporary crises creates such a poweful contrast. Your deep understanding of 19th century culture makes the loss of that continuity feel even more poignant. The fact that such an important reproductive health panel was happening in a small community center rather than making major headlines realy speaks to where we are as a society. The corporat consolidation of historic inns during lockdowns is a perfect example of the broader takeover you describe.

