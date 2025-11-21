"Letter from Lenox" (Essay Read)

“Dr. Wolf describes scenes and personalities from her studies of the 19th century, explains what drew her to that world, and reveals how the civilizational continuity that once made Victorian Studies valuable has been broken apart by current events—including Big Pharma’s war on fertility and radical Islam’s war on women.”

