"Luis Quero: The Anti-Mamdani?"

"Luis Quero is a Brooklyn native, Columbia University graduate, and IT professional for a bank. He is also running for the Brooklyn City Council to represent his community, District 38. In this fascinating interview, Quero explains why many Black and Hispanic voters are turning away from the Democratic Party. He describes the slap in the face to minority U.S. voters represented by the arrival of millions of illegal immigrants, and the role of corporate outsourcing abroad in destroying the traditional jobs of young, lower-income voters.

He also advocates for his own agenda, which surprisingly includes getting rid of bad NGOs that endlessly fund oversight of poverty and homelessness, and replacing them with real training programs in electrical skills, construction, plumbing, and even robotics and AI. He also explains how mental illness and drug treatment facilities dumped on Brooklyn make life difficult for residents. And he calls for the return of co-ops — owner-occupied affordable housing, as opposed to ‘projects.’

Quero represents a new breed of Republican. Will this group of new leaders change Brooklyn — and eventually, perhaps, America?"

