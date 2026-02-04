"Lydia Pinkham’s Secret Recipe Re-Created"

“Dr. Wolf has long been fascinated by 19th-century American entrepreneur Lydia Pinkham and her famous tonic, created from herbs and roots recommended to her by Native American women. The tonic was intended to treat painful menstruation, premenstrual syndrome, absent menses, uterine troubles, and menopausal symptoms such as irritability and hot flashes. It was incredibly effective, and Mrs. Pinkham received thousands of letters from grateful women whose lives and health her tonic had improved.

Dr. Wolf has also long been intrigued by the fact that Mrs. Pinkham’s reputation was posthumously assailed, and that her company was bought out in the 20th century by a drug company that altered the original formula. The remarkable results achieved by Mrs. Pinkham’s remedy were gradually erased from cultural memory, replaced instead by a dangerous, multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical industry focused on menstrual and menopausal symptoms. Here, Dr. Wolf largely reconstructs Mrs. Pinkham’s remedy so that you can recreate it yourself. Tell her how you feel after trying this home remedy. Note: Dr. Wolf is not a medical doctor.”

Watch Now:

