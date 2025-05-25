"MAHA Heroes Erased From History"

Upgrade to a Paid Membership

"Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan broke some of the most important stories of the COVID-19 vaccination era, including a major story that is now being heralded by Rep. Jim Jordan — but without credit to her: Pfizer delayed the announcement of the 'efficacy' of their COVID injection until after the 2020 election, thus disadvantaging President Trump and benefiting then-challenger Joe Biden. Will the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Team ever be properly recognized by those who are appropriating their work?"

