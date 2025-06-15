Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Truthseeker
7hEdited

I was in advocacy for children with chronic illnesses- for almost a decade and a half… so I’ve been advocating for vaccine safety- caution- and ‘medical freedom’ in the form of parental choice… way before the covid debacle that brought millions more to this issue of vaccine harms …

So I now have almost 20 years of my blood, sweat and - oh the tears!!!- surrounding this issue. It is the issue of my lifetime… and took my children’s health.

During most of those 20 years- Bobby was one of the few who was speaking the truth that all the moms of injured kids were living. He was a beacon in the darkness of gaslighting we were all living. discriminated against. Our kids injured. Totally expendable to mainstream western medicine. Silenced.

I mostly sat back during covid

Observed… knowing the 20 years of history in the anti vaccine movement that existed before this new covid shit show unfold…

So… I have tried to align what I lived historically…

With this moment… to connect the dots

And I really believe… why we find ourselves here AGAIN- even with Bobby as HHS- is because it’s actually… a uni party…

It’s all an illusion.

When the dots don’t connect- and they aren’t… something nefarious is going on.

Angry moms … need a seat at the table… finally… because generations of kids have been harmed. Generations of men- who will never become the future leaders….

And in some way- tptb- understand that… or Bobby would have NEVER been promoted.

There is no doubt they want to control all these women who fight every day for the health of these injured kids… what they took from us is incalculable

I am angry.

I have been angry for 20 years.

And I am offended by hearing all these people calling and saying ‘play nice’

How about you get off your asses… do your JOB… and stop injuring kids!? That’s when I’ll be nice… and until that happens… we need to keep being angry and yelling!

For every innocent kid… who was harmed

that can’t advocate for themselves.

Holly Cedarheart
12h

Wow. Proof positive that we currently have a "juvenarchy" and certainly not a Patriarchy : at least in these realms. Thank you for your brilliance and courage.

