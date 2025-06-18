"MAHA in Middle School" (Video/Audio Version)

“Dr. Wolf reads her essay about ‘mean-girl’ tactics in the MAHA movement that seek to silence grassroots criticism of Secretary Kennedy for not delivering on basic campaign promises, including the rollout of new mRNA-based vaccines. She explains that it is silence and disappointment—not open pressure from the base—that risks MAHA and MAGA losing the midterms and even 2028. She also warns that it is politically dangerous to condescend to ‘mama bears,’ noting that enraged moms who have been politically awakened and have become organized are quite capable of walking away from the MAGA/MAHA alliance and launching their own challengers.”

Watch Now:

Please Support Our Sponsors:

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath : If ibuprofen was your go-to—this daily ritual may surprise you…Visit https://getkrill.com/DailyClout to learn more

UpWellness: UpWellness: “If you’re tired of living with constant aches and stiffness, discover the doctor-developed turmeric “hack” that’s 200x more powerful than regular turmeric—and could finally turn your pain off like a light switch.” Learn more at https://www.goldenrevive.com/dailyclout

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/