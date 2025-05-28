"MAHA Moms Won’t Be Mollified" w/ Mary Talley Bowden & Shannon Joy

"The COVID-19 shots are ‘no longer recommended’ for pregnant women and ‘healthy children,’ but they are still on the market! The current leaders of MAHA have been in office for months and have not called for the simple removal of these deadly, sterilizing injections. Meanwhile, leaders of the true MAHA grassroots movement—who remain critical of the soft-focus, low-impact repackaging of MAHA policies and of dubious advisors such as Calley Means and Surgeon General nominee Dr. Casey Means—are getting calls from those close to the leadership asking them to, in effect, ‘calm down’ and ‘trust.’

I can’t help noticing that those being asked to ‘calm down’ are some of the best-known of the righteously furious remaining MAHA moms. In this episode, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden shines a light on the chessboard in which the main policy demands of ‘true mama bear MAHA’ are being sidelined, and Dr. Wolf warns that MAHA is a movement of mama bears—disproportionately—who will never be silenced, and who can sway midterm and presidential elections for decades to come. Don’t condescend to the mama bears. Nothing will ever stop them from protecting the young."

