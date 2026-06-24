“Recently, The Wellness Company announced a first of its kind human observational study of the off-label use of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in the treatment of cancer was published by the Anticancer Research Journal.

Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company, and one of the authors of the manuscript, praised the results of this groundbreaking analysis. “In this first of its kind human observational analysis, off-label use of Ivermectin+Mebendazole showed a remarkable 84% Clinical Benefit Ratio in the treatment of cancer. These results indicate that the inexpensive and safe off-label applications of these medications could be an important breakthrough in the treatment of cancer.”

The Anticancer Research Journal is a major international oncology journal of the International Institute of Anticancer Research, established in 1995.

Nicolas Hulscher, of the McCullough Foundation, emphasized just how ground-breaking this type of study is: “Real world observational studies are incredibly important because they most accurately reflect how Ivermectin + Mebendazole are used in practical applications.”

The publication of this study makes it the largest peer-reviewed human study on the use of Ivermectin + Mebendazole in the treatment of cancer.

84% of Cancer Patients Reported a Clinical Benefit

A new human observational analysis reports a striking 84.4% Clinical Benefit Rate using off-label Ivermectin + Mebendazole in cancer treatment. <<please note this link goes to our cancer study on the website and also links to the Anticancer Research Journal if they wish to read about it there – the additional links below are directly to the product page>> The findings indicate that widely available, low-cost, and well-known medications could represent a significant breakthrough in how cancer is treated.

In the first-of-its-kind report, 197 cancer patients were treated with The Wellness Company’s US compounded Ivermectin (25 mg) + Mebendazole (250 mg), according to a newly released study from The Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board and the McCullough Foundation.

Of the 122 patients who completed the 6-month follow-up:

4% reported clinical benefit (no evidence of disease, tumor shrinkage, or stable disease)

4% reported the strongest positive outcomes — tumor shrinkage or no current evidence of disease

9% completed their initial prescriptionwith most side effects reported as mild

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death globally, with conventional treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted agents frequently limited by significant toxicity, high cost, development of resistance, and variable long-term efficacy.

The experts at The Wellness Company undertook this study because ivermectin and mebendazole have demonstrated highly promising anti-cancer activity in preclinical models. But despite compelling preclinical data and documented safe use in cancer patients, robust clinical evidence evaluating the ivermectin–mebendazole combination in oncology remains limited.

According to Dr. McCullough, “This study reveals an exciting new potential that should expand the consideration of ivermectin and mebendazole for inclusion in the treatment of multiple cancer types. We urgently need a full-fledged scientific investigation into this class of medications and their impact on cancer treatment.”

How You Can Get Ivermectin + Mebendazole

The Wellness Company is the only company in the world to prescribe US compounded Ivermectin + Mebendazole, in a high-dose tablet:

Ivermectin - Backed by science and honored with a Nobel Prize, Ivermectin provides targeted treatment against parasitic infections, delivering reliable and effective care for your family.

Mebendazole - Trusted by healthcare professionals, Mebendazole targets and eliminates intestinal parasites with precision, ensuring your family’s health and well-being with proven efficacy and safety.

Head over to The Wellness Company today to order a 45-day or 90-day supply of the ultimate parasite cleanse – Ivermectin + Mebendazole. Simply fill out a quick medical intake form after checkout to complete your prescription request. US Residents Only.

What people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Ivermectin + Mebendazole:

I was stage 4 and terminal with mestastic breast cancer throughout my body. My PET scan last month showed no live cancer anywhere in my body. The truth is Ivermectin and Mebendazole was a game changer. -Judith M.

My daughter was diagnosed with uterine cancer and lung nodules that turned out to be cancerous. She started taking ivermectin/mebendazole 2 weeks ago. She had a PET scan last month and her lungs were littered with dime and pea sized nodules from the top to the bottom of her lungs. She had a biopsy on the 14th of April and the Physcian had to SEARCH for a nodule big enough to get a sample from, and the ONE that he found was at the bottom of her left lung that he said was only a few centimeters wide…. Thank All of you Doctors on this site for giving us HOPE and HEALING!! –Helen

Order Ivermectin + Mebendazole from The Wellness Company today! Use code DAILYCLOUT to save up to $60 off + Free Shipping on all orders.

SHOP NOW “ Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.