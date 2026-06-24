Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
5dEdited

The 4+4+9% does not seem to make much sense, missing digits perhaps, not a good look. Looked at the paper abstract and could not find it there immediately. Odd. The 84.4% was there though.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
5d

Great news which will probably be ignored or suppressed

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Naomi Wolf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture