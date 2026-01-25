"Mark Crispin Miller: Can We Handle the Truth?"

“Prof. Mark Crispin Miller of NYU, a master of propaganda analysis, has been a truth-teller for decades. His astute critiques were welcomed in the media landscape when he focused on advertising; but when he turned the same demand for truth behind accepted narratives onto issues such as stolen elections, masks during the “pandemic,” and the origins of COVID, he became an “unperson.” A new film celebrates his uncompromising life.”

