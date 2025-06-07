"Max Kane Matches Farmers, Consumers"

"We all know by now that our centralized, heavily processed food supply is a mess. But very few people have managed to craft solutions. Max Kane and his community of farmers have done so: they have had to face down a matrix of Big Ag, the USDA, local health boards, and even a criminal justice system ready to penalize farmers who transport their own milk over state lines or butcher and sell their own meat. Using innovation and digital tools, Kane created FarmMatch, a site that links humans who want to eat fresh, locally produced food with the farms that ‘match’ their needs. By cutting out the middlemen — including supermarkets — customers help save small farms and protect the planet; and farmers are able to supply human families with real, nutritious, sustainably produced meat, fruit, vegetables, and dairy. Animals are treated well and protected from the horrors of factory farming. A radically simple yet important idea whose time has come."

