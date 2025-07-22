"Mayoral Battle in NYC" w/ Jimmy Wagner

"Jimmy Wagner, leader of the Brooklyn Republican Club, explains the red-hot issues at stake in the hotly contested NYC mayoral race. Wagner explains that Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani is a true Marxist—a charge that is fully borne out by a perusal of his platform. He walks us through three new political up-and-comers who are challenging the entrenched Democratic establishment—all of them former Democrats who have ‘walked away’ from the party. He also shares the impact that unconstitutional ‘vaccine mandates’ of the recent past continue to have on the race; as many as 100,000 New Yorkers are health freedom voters who did not get due process, he explains, when they were ‘mandated’. Not your grandpa’s Republican Party, now taking shape in Brooklyn and New York."

