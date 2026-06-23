"Medical Purgatory, Part 1" (Essay Read)

“I’ve had yet another journey to and back from a Gehenna, presented to me yet again by an allopathic hospital experience; as well as, perhaps — not to jinx the outcome — a beautiful 21st century healing, also presented by another such institution... Read the full essay here: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/back-from-medical-purgatory-part “

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