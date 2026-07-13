Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
3d

Fabulous. That's the word that popped into my mind just now as I opened the Comments page.

My take is God has healed you, and he has some purpose in mind for you.

Can hardly wait for the next installment.

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1 reply by Dr Naomi Wolf
Steven Durnin's avatar
Steven Durnin
3d

Naomi, this is the most wonderful news! This is also such a tale of wonder and joy. Thank you for telling it. I have no doubt that these kinds of experiences happen, and happen far more often than we all want to admit. We have much stronger connections between us than our upbringing and life’s training allow us to imagine. Then something like your seeing A happens and we don’t believe our own eyes. Again thank you for speaking this into the world. Congratulations on your recovery, that’s great! Stay well and be safe! Steve

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