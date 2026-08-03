"Medical Purgatory Part Three: A Miraculous Healing" (Essay Read)

“I left you, dear reader, having come home at last after a crisis of aphasia in one — good — hospital, and after two and a half days of abject misery, and soul-searing pain, in another, painful, hospital… At the end of this video, enjoy a free episode of Naomi Wolf Reads the Geneva Bible. Join today to access the full series and many more Bible studies.”

Read the full essay here: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/medical-purgatory-part-three-a-miraculous

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