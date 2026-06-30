Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Mary Jennifer Roney's avatar
Mary Jennifer Roney
4d

Thank you Dr. Wolff for writing this. I am a Registered Nurse and I am in and out of local hospitals on a regular basis with the work that I do. I see this kind of behavior regularly. It’s certainly isn’t how I was trained years ago and regardless of that it isn’t how we should be treating each other, patient or not!!! So I am forever SHOCKED when I witness this done by the vast majority of healthcare personnel interacting with patients. My conclusion is somehow this is being taught in all the healthcare fields and through society as well. I can find no other explanation for this horrific behavior which you have so clearly described.

Thank you so much for writing about your experience, Dr. Wolff. I hope each and every single person who reads this will realize the importance of having an advocate at their side through anything and everything they experience medically so that they are protected from those who have lost their sense of humanity in their interactions. I am not being overly dramatic when I say that. I mean every single word I say with that. Do not enter the healthcare system without an advocate by your side who will protect you from the inhumane interactions you will begin to experience such as Dr. Wolff as described above.

It saddens me to write this but it’s true!!!!!

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12 replies by Dr Naomi Wolf and others
Rochelle Daly's avatar
Rochelle Daly
4dEdited

I was literally holding my breath while reading about your experience. As someone who is claustrophobic, it was intolerable, just reading about it. As a nurse, I am ashamed and horrified at the treatment you received. I worked in an ICU, with stroke patients, as well as every other condition you can imagine. I never saw this kind of inhumane treatment. Anyone who had come to us with a recent hip replacement, would have been given all the DME needed for their recovery. I appreciate your deference to the nurses, but no nurse should follow objectively harmful rules. Considering your previous bout with sepsis (and you are so right, it is on the rise), I can only imagine how much more terrifying this was for you. I know that it is painting with a broad brush to say that our health care system is deteriorating, but having been in the system I can attest to that. I encourage anyone who has to be hospitalized, to make sure they have an

advocate with them as much as possible. I am glad you are well, and no stroke was identified.

Healing from this experience, both surgery and what came after, will be ongoing for some time,

but it is evident that you now have the people and environment that will support your recovery.

God bless you.

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