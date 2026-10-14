"Montreal Reporter Brutalized by Police"

"Natasha Graham, an independent investigative journalist based in Montreal, was filming an Islamist protest when protesters reportedly took exception to her presence. Rather than protecting her right to report, Montreal police allegedly slammed her face into concrete steps during her arrest, leaving her injured.



Graham, a petite single mother, describes a level of force that appears entirely unjustified by the circumstances. What does her experience reveal about the state of freedom of speech and freedom of the press in Canada today? She joins us to tell her story."

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