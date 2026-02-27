"New York Held Hostage by 'Blizzard': Trial Run for Worse?"

“New York, America’s financial and cultural capital, has a new Marxist-Islamist mayor. Following harsh criticism of his mismanagement of a recent snowstorm, Mayor Mamdani, this time around, has gone full-blown authoritarian, with sneaky “travel bans” eased in under the guise of “public safety.” Dr. Wolf shows how this maneuver, emergency law, and media hysteria about perfectly normal variations in weather combined to achieve what may be a dangerous trial run of new suspensions of liberty, while also presenting a serious national security concern.”

Watch Now:

From our sponsors:

American Alternative Assets: Uncover the truth behind market turbulence. The Bellweather Signal reveals 7 hidden economic indicators flashing red right now. Get the free report and learn how to protect your savings with gold and silver. Download it today at https://www.CloutGold.com

Oxford Club: A hidden U.S. tech firm with 250 patents may be poised to disrupt China’s semiconductor dominance—watch the briefing: https://www.GaNRevolution.com

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com