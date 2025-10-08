Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Den Arto
2d

Dr Wolf, you are buying the Israeli propaganda. You should watch October 7th was an Inside Job before you keep repeating Israeli propaganda.

In it IDF soldiers speak out about how it was an inside job.

IDF pulled back the day before and waited 6 HOURS before returning. A single helicopter gunship could have ended it all in 5 minutes. Hamas was aided and abetted by the IDF to breach an unbreachable wall.

The NYT spread the lie that Hamas perpetrated all the sexual atrocities. That story was debunked a long time ago.

And Hamas didnt have the firepower to cause a lot of the destruction and death that occurred. IDF tanks and helicopter gunships did.

https://rumble.com/v4l4oqw-october-7-was-an-inside-job-documentary-2024.html

The “special relationship” the USA has with Israel is that Israel bribes our legislators to do and support their dirty work.

NOTHING, i repeat, NOTHING justifies genocide. Not even genocide committed against you 80 years or even 1 year ago.

Scott Ritter has an informed understanding of what happened. Here is another take on the Israeli Oct 7th propaganda

https://scottritter.substack.com/p/the-most-successful-military-raid?publication_id=6892&post_id=175553637&isFreemail=true&r=3ahdk&triedRedirect=true

ddc
2d

Naomi, thank you for your perspective. You're giving us your personal experiences with real people, from the past and the present. The suffering -- for everyone -- is real and beyond disturbing. As a transcendentalist who practices "eastern" spirituality, I don't have real skin in this game, but I try to maintain empathy and compassion for all living entities, and that certainly includes the Jewish people and the Palestinian people. From my perspective, is seems that most of the leaders and their followers on both sides are insane. I think that in some of your previous essays you have hit the mark, which is what we are seeing playing out is a battle between good and evil. Not left versus right. Not the Jewish people versus the Palestinian people. Not the deep state versus the people. Good versus evil. Yes, there are people/families with Jewish heritage that are on the side of evil, but there are also many people consumed by evil that are not Jewish (Wow, and I have to point this out to some people?). Before we point definitive fingers, we need definitive receipts. My bottom line opinion: it is the pathological puppet masters who are responsible for all this, and people need to step back, re-kindle their critical thinking skills, and wake up.

