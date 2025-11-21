"Oh no! It's the Jews!!! (j/k...but it might be these people...)"

“Today, Naomi and Brian go off on the sheer idiocy of conspiracy theories that try to link everything to “the Jews” (and/or Israel, and/or Zionists, and/or Mossad, etc.). But there may actually be an organized covert influence campaign targeting Israel and “the Jews.” Who’s behind it may surprise you.

Brian and his team at Consumer Diligence appear to have stumbled across a network that has incorporated influencers from both the Left and the Right, along with the Freedom Flotillas and other pro-Hamas, pro-Palestine, and anti-American rioters—sorry, “activists.”

We’re not giving you all the details yet; that will come later tonight on Brian’s INVESTIGATE EVERYTHING. But the preview during this episode of IN THE LAIR is definitely enough to deserve your attention.”

Watch Now:

Please Support Our Sponsors:

American Alternative Assets: Uncover the truth behind market turbulence. The Bellweather Signal reveals 7 hidden economic indicators flashing red right now. Get the free report and learn how to protect your savings with gold and silver. Download it today at https://www.CloutGold.com

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com