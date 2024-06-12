Outspoken: "Biblical Scholar Dr. Nehemia Gordon Reveals Secrets of Hebrew Gospel"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Few people who are not Biblical scholars know about the 14th C Tudela manuscript of the Gospel of Mark in Hebrew. Dr Wolf has been fascinated by this text since reading Dr. Nehemia Gordon's book, 'The Hebrew Yeshua vs the Greek Jesus.' Both Dr Wolf and Dr Gordon discuss excerpts or terms from the text in Hebrew and explore the revelatory implications. Many terms have quite different meanings from those with which we are familiar via Greek to English translations or have multiple meanings. These range from the words translated from Greek as 'baptism' to 'disciples' to the phrase 'Holy Spirit'. A less theological, more raw, and immediate story emerges. Does this text represent a lineage that goes back to a Hebrew Gospel closer to the 1st C AD, the time of Jesus' ministry? What insights can we gain from understanding this Hebrew version of the Gospel story?
https://www.nehemiaswall.com/
A great discussion on BAS about this, including more of the puns:
https://library.biblicalarchaeology.org/article/was-the-gospel-of-matthew-originally-written-in-hebrew/
Great discussion thank you! We are looking at Romans 9-11 in church at the moment which has a big bearing on this. God bless, I love these episodes.
Very exciting discussion! Thank you Dr. Wolf for hosting this guest for this important topic. I’m glad your guest clarified for you that “Yeshu” was a medieval Rabbinical curse of Yeshua. It was an acronym that stood for “May his name be blotted out from history”. I’m so grateful that we have reached a moment in which committed Jews like you can pursue a respectful and fresh perspective on Yeshua.
There appears to be no branch of contemporary Judaism that allows for embracing a perspective on Yeshua as a legitimate Messianic figure. Your respectful engagement with this topic, as a committed Jew, opens the way for this important development. I’ve often thought about writing to Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro to argue for the right of existence within Institutional Judaism of a branch that embraces Yeshua as Messiah in its most deeply rooted Jewish expression. As you know, there were Jewish followers of Yeshua who maintained fealty to Torah and saw no contradiction between Torah observance and acknowledging Yeshua as Messiah. Why can’t that happen now? Why has Judaism fallen into the trap of defining itself mostly as “not Christian”? Prager and Shapiro don’t have to attend such a synagogue, but they could accept its fundamental Jewish identity. After all, what could be more Jewish than embracing Israel’s greatest son?
Right now, institutional Judaism mocks Messianic Judaism as simply Christianity with a superficial Jewish veneer, but what choice has Institutional Judaism given to those of us who have been touched by Yeshua’s profound story? We are relegated to find these kinds of discussions on open-minded forums and are forced to conceal our enthusiasm about Yeshua among our co-religionists.
Thank you again for paving the way for a fresh reconsideration of the Hebrew Yeshua from within Judaism.